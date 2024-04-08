Former FG TD urges Harris to set achievable goals

A former Tipperary Fine Gael TD is concerned that the new Taoiseach will not live up to lofty expectations.

It comes as Leo Varadkar holds his final engagement as Taoiseach today before offering his official resignation to President Michael D. Higgins.

This meeting at Aras an Uachtaran will pave the way for Simon Harris to be elected when the Dail resumes tomorrow.

Former Minister of State Tom Hayes hopes the new Fine Gael leader sets reachable goals for his time in charge.

Tom Hayes believes that Leo Varadkar’s strong leadership will be the lasting memory from his term as Taoiseach.

He thinks Varadkar took charge during a tumultuous time in Ireland.