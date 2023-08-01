FF select Kennedy to contest Cashel-Tipperary LEA

Councillor Roger Kennedy has been selected as the Fianna Fáil candidate for the Cashel-Tipperary LEA local elections next year.

First elected in 2004 he was unopposed at the selection convention held in Brú Ború over the weekend.

Some of his priorities include securing the future of St. Patrick’s Hospital, investment in water infrastructure, investment in our roads, housing, education, and boosting tourism & economic development in the area.

The convention was chaired by Senator Gerry Horkan while Deputy Jackie Cahill and former TD Martin Mansergh were also in attendance.

Fianna Fáil has now held selection conventions in 6 of the 8 LEAs in County Tipperary.

Conventions in both the Clonmel and Roscrea-Templemore LEA’s will happen in the coming weeks.