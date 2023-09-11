Browne: Sinn Féin left seats behind in 2020 election

Sinn Féin will run candidates in both Tipperary constituencies for the next general election.

That’s according to Martin Browne who’s been speaking following the recent border review.

Deputy Browne was the only Sinn Féin candidate in Tipperary for the 2020 general election.

However, with the growth of the party in recent years, Martin Browne says his party will be running candidates in both the North and South of the county next time round.

“We will have a candidate in both constituencies, at a minimum and once the numbers are crunched we will decide then whether we will go one in each or whether we will maximise it and put two.

“We left seats behind the last day.

“We have no fear of going to the public with larger numbers and we will go with the intention of being the lead party in government, hopefully without Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“That’s what we will be trying to maximise next time out.”