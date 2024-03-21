Ahearn backs Harris for FG leadership

Another Tipperary Fine Gael member has given his backing to Simon Harris as the race to become the new leader of the party gets underway.

Nominations opened at 10 o’clock this morning to see who will replace Leo Varadkar.

Senator Garret Ahearn told Tipp Today earlier that once Simon Coveney – who he worked with for a number of years – confirmed he would not be putting his name forward for the position of party leader it was an easy decision to make.

Ahearn says Simon Harris has the skills to lead Fine Gael and the country.

“He’s shown over the last number of years great leadership in roles he’s played in ministries that he’s held in Health and Higher Education. I think he’s one of the best campaigners I’ve ever seen in politics. I saw it during Simon Coveney’s leadership contest when it was a very tough contest but his campaigning kept that going.”