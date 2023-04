A planning application has been lodged for a 3D printing facility at one of Tipperary’s leading employers.

MSD Ireland which is located near Kilsheelan is seeking a change of use of an existing storage facility on the site.

The pharmaceutical giant says the development is to accommodate staff already employed at the Ballydine plant as they decant from the existing temporary 3D printing area.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by June 12th.