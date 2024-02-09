Eircom submit new planning application for controversial New Inn mast

Plans for a telecommunications mast in New Inn is a cause for concern for local residents.

They had successfully opposed a previous proposal from Eircom for a 15 metre high structure at the exchange in the South Tipp village.

A new application has now been lodged by the company for the same site with some minor adjustments.

Councillor Mairín McGrath says locals are hoping that An Bord Pleanála’s rejection of the previous proposals will remain steadfast.

The decision by Eircom to lodge a planning application for a telecommunications structure in New Inn has come in for strong criticism.

The company was refused permission for such a development by Tipperary County Council some years ago – this decision was upheld on appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

There was huge local opposition to the original application because of its proximity to houses.

This latest effort by Eircom has drawn criticism from Councillor McGrath.

“It just opens up the saga again which is disappointing. The Eir exchange in the middle of New Inn village is quite a small space and although they’ve moved the mast from one side of the exchange to the other it still has an overwhelming impact on the house which is very close to it and to the village centre in itself.”

“The planning application is currently open for submissions until Thursday the 15th of February and I know from talking to local residents that they are still aware and concerned about this and given that An Bord Pleanála strongly upheld the decision of the council to reject this people in New Inn are hopeful that the same outcome will prevail in this case.”