Permission granted for civic amenity facility in Carrick on Suir

Permission has been granted for a civic amenity facility in Carrick on Suir.

Quality Recycling Limited is a major employer in the town with this latest development seen as a major vote of confidence in the area.

The civic amenity will be located on their existing site at Ballylynch.

Local Councillor Kieran Bourke says QRL is making a huge investment in Carrick on Suir:

” an investment of almost half a million euro and bare in mind only last year Quality Recycling invested 2.5 million into their plant.”

He went on to talk about their decision to shut down temporarily last year :

“they shut down for 10 weeks and this has enabled them to reach EU standards for the disposal of plastics etc.”

“Hopefully this might reduce dumping that is going on in our countryside aswell.”