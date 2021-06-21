Overcrowding warning at TUH Emergency Department in Clonmel

People are being asked to only attend the Emergency Department of Tipperary University Hospital in the case of a genuine emergency.

A statement from the Hospital today says they’re under increasing pressure due to the high number of people attending, and that the Emergency Department is currently exceptionally busy.

They say they have been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.

Management at the hospital are asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

They say that patient care is paramount at Tipp UH and the situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management, who have taken steps to address this issue and have apologised for any inconvenience caused.

According to today’s trolley watch figures from the INMO, there are 26 people waiting on trollies in Clonmel, with 10 in the emergency department, one of the highest totals in the country