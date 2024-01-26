Night-time water restrictions lifted on The Galtee Regional Schem

Night-time water restrictions on The Galtee Regional Scheme are being lifted this morning but it may take some time for supply to return to normal.

Uisce Eireann says the measures put in place last night are essential to maintain a daytime supply following an increase in leaks and bursts due to the recent cold snap.

The restrictions affected Tullamain, Coolmoyne, Barrettstown, Derryluskan, Graigue Lower, Mockerlershill and surrounding areas but not Rosegreen village.

The situation will be reviewedlater today before locals find out if more restriction need to be put in place.