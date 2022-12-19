New digital skills training coming to Tipperary schools

A new initiative is coming to schools in Tipperary to teach kids digital skills and get them interested in science and technology.

The Do Your Bit challenge is a collaboration between Microsoft Ireland and OurKidsCode, which will see kids across rural parts of Tipp take part in research based STEM experiences.

This will help the children develop crucial social-emotional skills such as empathy, creativity, ethical decision making and collaboration.

The programme aims to improve digital literacy among kids and to improve their digital skills to learn, work and navigate everyday life in our digital world.