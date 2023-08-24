NCBI urges people to think before parking on footpaths

Tipperary was one of 18 County Councils not to issue fines for dog fouling last year.

According to the National Council for the Blind just 82 fines were handed out across the entire country in 2022.

Cars parked on footpaths have emerged as the number one obstacle visually impaired people face, with 19,000 fines handed out last year with Tipperary accounting for 452 of these.

NCBI manager Kevin Kelly is asking people to be more considerate.

“We’re asking the general public to be conscious of the needs of people who are blind and vision impaired to pick up after their dogs and to park their cars properly and not to block footpaths because its risking the safety of people who are blind and vision impaired and other pedestrians with reduced mobility.”

While no dog fouling fines were issued in Tipperary the County Council ran an anti-dog fouling stencil campaign in two municipal districts with messaging around cleaning up after a dog and about fines.

Kevin Kelly says the findings are stark.

“There was only 82 dog fouling fines issued across the entire country. Over 19,000 parking fines were issued by the local authorities with three not issuing any fines (Carlow, Leitrim and Roscommon)

“This is quite stark because both dog fouling and cars parked illegally on paths is the most common obstacles by people who are blind and vision impaired.”