Lough Derg RNLI assist 6 people on a 40ft cruiser aground

The Lough Derg RNLI was called to assist a 40ft cruiser aground yesterday evening.

The cruiser was located inside Rabbit Island and the Split Rock navigation mark near Rossmore Quay.

The lifeboat crew including helm Owen Cavanagh, Eleanor Hooker and Joe O’Donoghue found 6 people on board, all safe and unharmed.

The helm made the decision to take the vessel off the shoal and asked crew to set up for a tow and the skipper of the casualty vessel was requested to empty their water tanks to lighten the boat.

With the help of two experienced mariners, the vessel was towed out into safe water and four passengers used their tender to reach Rossmore Quay, and the remaining two were taken by a passing fishing vessel.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat owners to ‘plot your course and remain within the navigation channel. Always carry a means of communication so that if you find yourself in difficulty you can call 112 or 999 and ask for marine rescue’.