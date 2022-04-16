Local students are heading to Ukraine today to assist in aid distribution efforts

Local students are on their way to the frontline in Ukraine today.

Finbarr Dunne and David Hennessey, who attend the TUS campus in Clonmel have been part of a team collecting supplies and monetary donations to bring directly to the Polish border to help in the war effort.

They will stay for around a week and will be working with organizations on the ground to distribute supplies and ensure money is allocated where needed.

Before he left, Finbarr spoke to Tipp FM News and said that they felt the risk was worth it:

“There’s obviously concern there but it’s something we have decided we want to do and that we have decided would bring support and benefit the people there.

“We have taken the risks on board I guess, whatever possibilities they may be and we are still going to do it.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the go fund me can do so through the link on Instagram at Vulcan_Visuals.