Leading TUH consultant says Covid will be beaten

A leading consultant at Tipperary University Hospital says we will beat Covid but is asking people to redouble their efforts.

Professor Peter Murchan has praised the efforts of the community and hospital staff in getting us so far.

Speaking to Tipp FM he said the need to be vaccinated has to be driven home:

“I got Covid myself and it is easy to get, despite doing everything right, it is easy to get.

“Obviously our big catchcry now is that the whole community should ensure that they get vaccinated and get vaccinated fully and then when a booster programme of vaccines comes along in due course, which we have no doubt that it will, that people engage in that.

“Covid will be beaten, it’s going to take more work than we originally thought but it will and we will get our loves back to normal at some stage.”