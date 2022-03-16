Tipp couple launch fundraising drive to bring refugees from Ukraine

A Nenagh couple are hoping to bring Ukrainian refugees to Ireland on a 52-seater bus.

Denise Hogan and her partner Brian Lacey started making plans with the help of a number of local groups and bus company Callaghan’s Coaches to make the trip to the Polish border and help those fleeing the conflict.

Denise says that this is not something they are taking lightly and they will have a translator, paramedic, a full trauma kit, and two drivers joining them on the journey.

Speaking on Tipp Today Denise explained that the situation became very personal for her when her daughter and her Ukrainian boyfriend arrived home from an area that was bombed shortly after.

They have also been working through the Red Cross to establish connections on the ground that can work to find people who wish to come to Ireland while the conflict continues.

However, in order to do this they need to raise some money to provide the care needed for the refugees.

So far they have over €2,000 and Denise told Tipp Today how people can contribute.

“The GoFundMe is called Tipperary Flag to Flag Drive… people have been really good but we need the funds to get them here, it’s a small amount of people”.