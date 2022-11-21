Moldovan Ambassador to visit North Tipperary

Larisa Miculet will be in Nenagh on November 28th when she will meet with some of the more than 300 Moldovans living in the area.

The majority of these work in either Carey Glass of the meat factory.

This month’s meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District was told that Moldovan delegation are particularly interested in trade, the economy, farming and tourism

Ambassador Miculet will be afforded a reception by the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Roger Kennedy at the Civic offices in Nenagh.