Former Garda says it’s not possible to vet all asylum seekers

A former senior Garda says people are trying to score political points by criticising the government for not vetting refugees and asylum seekers before accepting their applications for International Protection.

Tipperary man John O’Shea is better known locally for his work with the GAA County Board recently but he helped set up the Garda national immigration bureau.

He’s explained how the system works on Tipp today.

He says we are obliged under international law and the Geneva Convention to treat everyone equally whether they arrive into the country with documentation or not.

John says refugees have to be housed while they are being processed and it is not possible to have everyone vetted beforehand.