Young local family highlight their housing plight

A young Tipperary family have found themselves in a situation sadly being experienced by many others across the country.

A couple and their two young children say they have been left with no option but to sleep in their car over the last few days.

The husband and wife along with their 1 year old and 3 year old children are parked at Mick Delahunty Square since Sunday night last.

The couple are expecting another child in May.

Colm says they had been staying in his mother-in-laws house but she asked them to move out as it was overcrowded.

He told Tipp FM they have been on the local authority housing list for a number of years.

“We got told that we’re not eligible for nothing. We were told that we had to go away and do everything on our own. I’m 23 years of age, my wife is 24 – we don’t have the funds to go away and put ourselves in a B&B or a hotel or anything like that for the time being. We’re on the dole. They told us they have no beds – that’s what they keep repeating to us, they have nowhere to put us.”

Colm told Tipp FM how they’ve been managing for the basics.

“We’re using the library across the road for toilets and we’re going to Dealz and getting ready-made meals and going to the garage to get hot water.”