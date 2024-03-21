New Inn log cabin case to be raised in the Dáil

The case of Tipperary man Sean Meehan is to be raised in the Dáil again this afternoon.

The 65 year old has gained national media attention after being ordered to remove his “log cabin” structure from his lands at New Inn having failed to secure planning permission from the county council.

His dwelling is a mobile home which has been clad with timber.

Deputy Mattie McGrath will highlight to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien the need for an emergency ministerial order pausing planning enforcement proceedings on log cabins where to continue with such proceedings would cause further homelessness.