Local family secure emergency accommodation after spending days in a tent

A Clonmel family who had been living in a tent say they’re grateful to have received emergency accommodation.

Anna, her husband and three young sons had been sleeping outside the local council offices as well as in other locations in the town having moved home from Wales for mental health reasons.

She told Tipp Today that since Monday they have been shocked by the outpouring of help and kindness from the community in Clonmel with local people and groups trying to assist them in securing accommodation.

They have been given a place at the Cashel Hostel until Friday.

Anna went on to deny claims that they had been evicted from their apartment in Wales.

“I don’t have a clue where that came from I was living in a council apartment in Wales and I left that myself for mental health reasons. The council here in Clonmel have been in touch with where I was staying in Wales. the council know I haven’t been evicted. I think people just think that I have been evicted and I am coming back that’s not the case at all. If it was I would say look I have been evicted for whatever reason and I need help but that not the case, I left for mental health reason, it’s nothing to do with eviction.”

Anna says they have been advised to look into HAP and private rental options by the council.

She told to Tipp Today that even HAP is unaffordable for them and went on to explain the circumstances behind their decision to move home.

“I moved to Wales a few years ago… For mental health reason I moved away I think what started it to be honest was postpartum depression, and it got very, very bad, I felt like I wasn’t getting enough help over there so I wanted to come back to get help, when I came back I stayed with my mother at the time, for many reasons couldn’t stay there, it wasn’t even an option to stay there long term. With my anxiety I get sick a lot, there is still not stability in our lives.”