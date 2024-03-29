Hannigan: Lack of action on Cloughjordan water plant a concern

There will never be homes for the 95 people on the council housing list in the Borrisokane and Cloughjordan areas until Uisce Eireann upgrade the local water treatment plant.

That’s according to Independent Cllr Joe Hannigan.

He’s highlighting the fact that there’s no capacity in the water systems for future development and no plans for it to be increased.

Cllr Hannigan says there are 61 people on the housing list at the moment Borrisokane and 34 more in Cloughjordan.

And he says there’s no prospect of building new houses for them locally unless Uisce Eireann up their game.