Funding approved for Independent Living Units in Fethard.

Fethard & District Day Care Centre is to receive financial support under the Capital Assistance Scheme.

Local Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn told Tipp FM that the provision of €4.5 million is a huge boost.

“That’s going to be to provide fourteen independent living units in the town of Fethard. They’re going to consist of ten for the elderly and four for wheelchair users. Seven of those units are going to be located in the Convent while the other seven will be new builds.”

The committee of the Fethard & District Day Care Centre have been commended by local Senator Garret Ahearn for the work they’ve put in to secure the backing for the much needed units in the town.

“They’ve shown great resilience to put the work in and to achieve an incredible goal today in receiving €4.5 million and I really look forward to seeing the development of this exciting and much needed development for the community of Fethard.”