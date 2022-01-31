Fethard housing development approved

A housing development in Fethard has been granted permission by Tipperary County Council.

Coalquay Developments Ltd lodged a planning application towards the end of June last year for the site at An Seanline off the Clonmel Road.

In August the local authority sought further information in relation to the 22 residential units proposed which was subsequently provided last December.

Conditional approval has now been granted by planning officials for the ten semi-detached 3-bedroom units, eight 2-bed semis and four 1-bedroom own-door apartments.