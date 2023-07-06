25 vacant properties in Nenagh District

There are currently 25 vacant properties in the Nenagh MD.

This figure is correct as of June and shows that of that number 15 are the responsibility of the district.

Of the overall 25 there are two available to let across the district.

There are 17 homes that need minor repairs, with 1 major refurbishment job.

Four if the properties are either derelict, sale agreed, or demountable, while the final one is newly purchased or has work being carried out.

Nenagh itself has the most properties with 4 – two of which are a work in progress, one needs substantial work, and the final property was only recently vacated.

Next is Borrisokane which has three properties all of which are being worked on at present.