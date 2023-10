A hillwalker had to be rescued in Tipperary over the weekend.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were called in to action on Saturday afternoon on the Galtee Mountains.

At around 1pm a young walker fell and suffered a lower leg injury.

With the assistance of a fellow walker from Kerry mountain rescue and SEMRA, the injured walker was evacuated and air lifted by Coast Guard helicopter at 3.30pm.

All members were safely off the hill by 4.30pm.