UHL by far the most overcrowded hospital today

More than 1 in 5 of the people being cared for on trolleys in Irish hospitals today are at University Hospital Limerick.

The Dooradoyle facility – which provides Emergency Department care for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare – has 100 people without a bed. Cork University Hospital is the next most overcrowded with 39.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 45 of these are on trolleys in the ED while 55 are being cared for elsewhere in the hospital.

Nationally there are no beds for 495 people who have been admitted to hospital.

TUH in Clonmel has 11 patients being cared for on trolleys or chairs today.