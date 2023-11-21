Significant overcrowding at TUH Emergency Department

The Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital is struggling to deal with the number of people turning up at the moment.

That’s according to management who says the overcrowding is so bad they are asking people to stay away unless it’s a genuine emergency.

They say that you should go to a GP or Caredoc first and think about other treatment options so that ED services can be kept for the patients who need them most.

Hospital management says they are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.