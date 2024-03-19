Reports elderly patients moved from beds at UHL

The overcrowding situation at UHL has reached a new low according to a local campaign group.

It follows reports that five elderly patients were removed from their beds in the Geriatric Emergency Ward at UHL earlier this month.

It was in a bid to free up space in the hospital which serves North Tipp.

Conor Reidy from the Midwest Hospital Action Group and Nenagh Needs Its A&E campaign told Tipp Today earlier that this is simply not acceptable.

“This is a horrendous and a regressive step in the attempted repairing of the awful damage that has been done to UHL and its ED over the past few years.

“Our hearts go out to the patients involved and to their families.”