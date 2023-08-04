Reduction in numbers on trolleys in hospitals

There’s been a noticeable reduction in the number of patients being cared for on trolleys in Irish hospital today.

However University Hospital Limerick is still by far the most overcrowded.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 59 of the 353 patients without a bed today are at the Dooradoyle hospital which provides emergency cover for North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

Tipperary University Hospital has no bed space for 13 people who have been admitted to the Clonmel facility while according to the nursing body there are no patients on trolleys at Nenagh Hospital.