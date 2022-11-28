Planning permission granted for major healthcare campus in Nenagh

Planning permission has been granted for a major new healthcare campus in Nenagh.

Bluemont Developments is the company behind the plans for the former Nenagh Rugby Club grounds at Tyone.

The Nenagh project consists of three blocks, one of which would be a three-storey HSE Primary Care Centre including a variety of treatment rooms and services.

A Tusla and HSE outpatient department building is also included in the plans.

While the third block is a single storey ancillary medical dispensary unit attached to the primary care building.

The plans include 250 car parking spaces and the provision of new road, pedestrian and cycle access from the R498 Tyone Road.

The existing ESB building and rugby club changing rooms on the site will be demolished