Overcrowding impacts ED services in Clonmel

The public are being asked to only attend the Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital in the case of a genuine emergency.

The ED at the Clonmel hospital is currently experiencing overcrowding due to increased presentations.

Management is asking people where possible to consult a GP or Caredoc out of hours service in the first instance.

A statement issued on behalf of the hospital the ED has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs . However, if members of the public are seriously injured or ill or are worried that your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients from TUH as soon as possible where appropriate.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 28 patients being cared for on trolleys in the Emergency Department.

Meanwhile there are 111 patients without a bed at UHL in Limerick this afternoon.