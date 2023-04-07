Nenagh MAU to operate seven days per week

All three Medical Assessment Units in the Midwest will have a seven-day service from this weekend.

This follows the approval from the HSE of the promised €5.2 million investment for St John’s, and Nenagh MAU’s to provide such care alongside Ennis Hospital.

The UL Hospitals Group says this will create an additional total of 7,176 patient slots per year across the three sites, offering more referral alternatives to GPs over the weekends.

Group CEO Professor Collette Cowan hopes this will avoid unnecessary attendances at the UHL ED.

Recruitment is ongoing for additional doctors, nurses, health and social care professionals and administrative staff.