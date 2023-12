You could give the gift of life this Christmas by donating blood.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service are holding their last clinic before the holidays in Nenagh this evening.

It’s on at the Scouts Hall from 4.50pm until 8.10pm and new donors are welcome

Only 3% of the eligible Irish population give blood for a population of over 4 million and transfusions are needed every day to they need 3,000 donors every week.