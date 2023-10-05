HSE to respond to Save St Brigid’s petition

An Oireachtas committee will hear a response from the HSE to a petition to save St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick-on-Suir this afternoon.

The Joint Committee on Public Petitions and the Ombudsmen previous heard from Cllr David Dunne about the campaign to restore services at St Brigid’s.

Committee Cathaoirleach Tipperary TD Martin Browne says he’s looking forward to hearing from senior HSE executives about the closure of these important services and how they propose to provide these services in the future.