Over 700 people on hospital trolleys today

The number of people on trolleys at UHL has once again surpassed 100.

The local facility is the worst affected nationally with 105 patients without a bed.

Elsewhere in Tipperary there are 21 in the same position at TUH in Clonmel.

704 patients are waiting for a bed in hospitals across the country according INMO today.

The group has called on the Government to develop a year-round plan to tackle the overcrowding crisis.

It adds that “this level of overcrowding must not be allowed to continue further into the year.”