Tipperary Garda investigation ongoing into weekend shooting

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a shooting incident in Tipp over the weekend.

They are asking anyone who was hunting in the Rearcross area on Saturday evening to contact them.

Its after a man playing in a football match was shot and wounded.

The 32 year old was hit in the arm, while playing in the league game at around 9 o’clock on Saturday evening.

He was taken to hospital in Limerick but later released.

Gardaí believe the bullet may have been a stray shot by someone hunting in the area.