Nenagh Gardaí say bullet may have travelled some distance before hitting soccer player

Gardaí in Nenagh are once again appealing for the public’s help after a soccer player suffered a gunshot wound during a match on Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 9pm in Rearcross.

The man was treated at UHL for a bullet wound to his arm and subsequently released from hospital.

Detective Sgt Declan O’Carroll is from Nenagh Garda Station.

“It’s believed the shot may have come from someone who was out hunting in the area at the time.

“The bullet in question may have travelled a long distance and Gardaí wish to talk to anyone who was hunting in the general area around that time on Saturday night.

“Gardaí are appealing for members of the hunting community in the area or any gun owners who may have information to contact us here at Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450”