Four cars broken into in Thurles

Thefts from vehicles is an ongoing issue across the Tipperary Garda Division.

The latest spate of incidents was focused on Thurles.

Sgt Declan O’Carroll says any information on these thefts can be reported to investigating Gardaí on 0504 25100.

“Unfortunately thefts from cars are occurring across Tipperary and this week there have been a number in Thurles. Between the 20th and 21st four thefts from cars were reported with two in Cabra Court, one in Lisadell and one in Monadreen. Items stolen in these incidents include cash and keys.”