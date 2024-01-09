Further arrests in connection with West Tipp death

Gardaí investigating the death of a man at a house in West Tipp on Wednesday, 27th December, have made two further arrests.

Two men in their 30s were detained last night in the Dublin area, and transferred for questioning to a Garda Station in County Tipperary.

The death at the house in Ballycrana, Kilross was believed to have occurred in the early hours of the morning, following a combined St Stephens Day/birthday party celebration.

Another man has already been charged in connection with the death of 32 year old Maciej Nowak.