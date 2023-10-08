Former Paralympian Ryan sets out on run in aid of National Council for the Blind

Tipperary man Peter Ryan set out from the most Northern part of Ireland early this morning on a five day fundraiser which will take him to the most Southerly point.

Peter – who has just 10% vision – hopes to cover a total of 586 kilometres between Malin Head in Donegal and Mizen Head in Cork.

His marathon effort will raise funds for the National Council for the Blinds “Vision Van” which will be the country’s first mobile unit.

The Paralympian will start each day at 6am with 108 kilometres ahead of him today. He will finish up Day 3 in Nenagh on Tuesday from where he will set out again on Wednesday morning.

The Drombane man says any support from people along the route will be very much appreciated.