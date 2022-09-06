Fitzgerald: Any future use of Clonmel Friary needs to reflect its history

A Clonmel based County Councillor has poured cold water on suggestions that the local authority might purchase the Friary Church in the town.

The Franciscans intend to close the church in early January due to falling vocations and aging Friars.

Local estate agent and Councillor John Fitzgerald had his office beside the Church for over 30 years.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said proposals from fellow Councillor Siobhan Ambrose that Tipperary County Council should get involved in the future of the building might be premature.

“I really think it’s something that we should have a cool head on to be honest. To wait and see – I think that its not going to be a quick fix there.

“I’m not sure what the Council can or cannot do but I do think for the future that its hugely important to get it right.”

Councillor Fitzgerald says serious thought has to be given to what happens to the church but cautions that the County Council may not be in a position to step in.

“I think its important for the people that love it there – like I mean there was 750 years of worship there – so we don’t want to walk into a nightclub. You want to definitely get it that it is in accordance with the celebration of the Franciscan legacy.

“When a thing happens people tend to look to the local authority but to be honest about it – and there’s no point in being any other – way the local authority have enough to do to maintain what they actually have.”