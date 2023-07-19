One in ten houses in Tipperary have poorest energy rating possible

According to the CSO 10% of the 34,580 dwellings with a BER figure in the Premier county are rated at G.

Just Roscommon and Leitrim fare worse at 12 and 11% respectively.

Just 5% of houses in the Premier County achieved an A rating with only Leitrim, Longford and Cork City lower.

At 25% Kildare was the county with the highest level of A ratings.

Meanwhile oil is the most common heating source in Tipperary accounting for 62% of homes followed by electricity at 15%, mains gas at 13%, solid fuel at 9 and LPG used to hear just 1% of homes in the Premier.