Investment in Tipp power lines expected as part of national grid improvement

Tipperary is to benefit from an upgrade of the power grid over the next decade to accommodate 80 per cent renewable energy.

EirGrid is expecting demand to grow by up to 50 per cent due to industry growth and the electrification of vehicles and home heating.

The €1 billion plan involves 40 infrastructure projects – with some new grid required, which may include new pylons.

Some of this additional investment will be seen in Tipperary through upgrading existing lines.

As part of a series of workshops earlier this year there were numerous engagements across Tipperary as part of the consultation, including political briefings, a briefing for Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, and an Irish Rural Link Workshop.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly told Tipp Today earlier that he is worried about how the system will cope with the demand in its current setup.

“I think from a regulatory point of view, we have big problems when it comes to managing our energy supply.

“I actually think we have loads of potential energy, in fact with the amount of wind blowing in our country, particularly off shore, but the amount of time taken Fran to get that on the grid.

“So, for instance, in relation to new technologies, in relation to wind farms, in relation to solar in particular for farmers out there, the length of time it is taking and I’ve a serious concern that will we have some power outages in January when it gets really cold or February.”

He added that we not have the renewable energy sources in place to attract businesses and investment into the country.