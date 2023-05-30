Multi-agency rescue operation on Slievenamon

A walker was airlifted from Slievenamon yesterday afternoon after suffering a leg injury in a fall on the mountain.

The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were alerted shortly after 1pm.

SEMRA and National Ambulance Service personnel made their way to the casualty in an off-road vehicle while the Rescue 117 helicopter from Waterford arrived on scene just before 2.30.

SEMRA members assisted the winchman in moving the casualty to a suitable location lower down the mountain, for transfer to the helicopter.

The casualty was airlifted from the mountain by 3.30pm.