Mary I project examining STEAM learning from an early age

A team from Mary Immaculate College including a Tipperary lecturer are researching ways to incorporate STEAM learning into early, primary and secondary education.

STEAM builds on STEM with the addition of the arts.

Claire Carroll is a lecturer in STEAM education in Mary I and she said that these subjects from an early age can make children more resilient and capable of coping with challenges.

“STEM would have been your Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, the A gone into it to make it STEAM is bringing in the Arts.

“Basically, why STEM has become important in recent times is that life is kind of moving at a faster pace and changing at a faster pace and we’re interested in building skills in our students that will help them adapt to these faster changing times and how things are kind of unpredictable.

“We’re interested in building skills like critical thinking, problem solving and the Arts in STEAM also brings in that element of creativity.”

Claire added that STEAM gives students the skills to span across a variety of careers, not just engineering or computer science jobs.