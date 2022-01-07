30% of pupils absent from Tipp Primary classes since return to school

A Tipperary Primary School principal says significant numbers of staff and pupils are absent this week.

Students returned to the classroom yesterday as Covid case numbers hit a record high.

Concerns had been raised by many that the return to school after the Christmas break would add to the spread of the virus.

Brendan Horan of Cahir Boys National School is also the INTO rep for Tipperary – he says around 30% of students have been absent from primary schools in Tipperary over the last two days.

Speaking to Tipp FM he said the news this week that schools accounted for the majority of Covid transmissions ahead of the workplace was not surprising.

“It took long enough for that information to come out – schools knew about it last term.

“It certainly is a worry that we’ve been talking about for the last six months and government wasn’t listening to us.

“So we continue to be concerned.”