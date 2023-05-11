Quarter of Tipp people plan on working beyond retirement age

3 in 10 Workers in Tipperary plan on retiring as soon as they can get the pension.

New research from Lockton People Solutions Ireland has revealed how workers are reacting to the overhaul of the State Pension system announced by the Government in September 2022.

Among Tipp workers alone, it was found that on third of workers from the county said that the changes would only entice them to work longer if they can’t afford to retire.

However a quarter of people in the Premier confirmed that they will continue working past the age of 66 – not because of the changes but rather they want to stay working.

Nationally the research found that women in Ireland are less inclined than men to work for longer for a higher State pension.