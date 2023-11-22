Over 75 new jobs in Nenagh

McDonald’s newest restaurant in Ireland has opened today in Nenagh.

The new restaurant, which has already created over 75 jobs in the local area, has opened at Nenagh Business Park on the Limerick Road in the town.

The jobs range from full-time and part-time crew member roles to mid and senior managerial positions.

McDonald’s Franchisee John Quirke says forging strong community links in Nenagh and the surrounding area will be a key focus for the restaurant team in the months ahead.

The new Nenagh restaurant brings McDonald’s portfolio of restaurants in the Republic of Ireland to 96, all of which are operated by Franchisees, employing more than 7,000 staff.