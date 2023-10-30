Decision to refuse planning permission for nursing home appealed

A decision by the County Council to refuse planning permission for a nursing home in West Tipp has been appealed.

Nua Healthcare had applied for a change of use of Rathellen House – a former bed & breakfast at Raheen near Golden – to a care facility accommodating eight service users.

During the planning process Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the site of the proposed development is in close proximity to the preferred route for the N24 upgrade.

Kildare based Nua Healthcare has now taken their case to An Bord Pleanála which is due to issue its ruling by March 1st next year.