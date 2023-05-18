Not enough support services for LGBTQI+

The organiser of Tipp Pride says there is still a lot of ignorance when it comes to LGBTQI+ rights.

Evelyn Roberts was reacting to the ‘co-ordinated’ attacked in Meath on a 14 year old boy who is reported to be part of the community which left him with serious facial injuries.

She says that these attacks are still happening and in towns like Navan and Thurles where she is based there isn’t enough support services.

Evelyn told Tipp Today that she has been subjected to verbal and cyber abuse in recent times and fears the lack of education is aiding the problem.

“When you say educated I actually don’t really think people are though. They don’t talk about it in schools, they don’t. I have approached several schools around the Thurles area and only one school has ever, ever contacted me back when I have offered support leaflets and all that kind of stuff they have never said oh yeah do drop in them, for those who need it, only one school in town and they are absolutely fantastic , is Scoil Mhuire here in town… it is the old Vocational School here that I used to go to myself.”

Evelyn Roberts described the attack as ‘horrific’ saying that incidents like this are still happening all over the country and that they have lasting effects and can traumatize people for many months afterwards.

Speaking to Tipp Today she said that this is why events like pride are so important.

“I don’t think it is genuinely talked about enough, on social media and stuff like that maybe. From a young enough age where they understand right and wrong, like my daughter is 9 she understood from a very, very young age and my son as well also from a very, very young age, that – treat people with respect and they will do the same back to you. Unfortunately people are being ridiculed for who they are still today and that is why pride and social events and outing events are so important to people in the LGBT+ Community.”